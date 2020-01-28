Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Memorial Park
1851 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
Joan (Sklaroff) Manto, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Meyer and Anna (Goldberg) Sklaroff. Joan was the loving wife of the late Max "Mike" Manto who passed away on August 16, 2012. Joan worked as a layout operator for over 30 years at the combined companies of Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent and Agere. She was a member of the Pennsylvania State Showmens' Association.

Survivors: Joan will be lovingly remembered by her stepson, Larry Manto; friends, Walter Dieter and family and neighbors, Bob and Kate Horvath. She is preceded in death by her husband, Max and two sisters.

Services: A graveside service will take place at 1:00P.M. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
