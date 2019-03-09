|
Joan departed us on February 14th 2019 in Valley View Texas. Joan was born on October 24, 1958 in Bethlehem PA to Dale P. Semmel and Teresa R. Semmel. She leaves behind her life partner Moses Marshell, son Michael J. Semmel, and 4 step children Shakinah, Alex Jr., Miles, and Alia Harper, and was the proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren: Horatio, Taliejia, Gabriel, Jazele, Michael Jr. and Nyani Semmel. Joan also leaves behind siblings Patricia Johnson, Donna Semmel, and Joseph Semmel. She was the owner-operator of her own trucking company, Joan Harper Inc. Joan graduated from Dieruff High School and earned an Associates degree from Allentown Business School. Services will be on March 16, 2019 at O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave, Allentown, PA. Calling hours will be 1pm to 2pm with service to follow at 2pm. The celebration of life will be at the Shanty on 19th, Allentown, Pa. following the service.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019