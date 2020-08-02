1/
Joan Marie Hoffman
On 7/27/2020, Joan Kline Hoffman peacefully passed away. She was born on August 30, 1938 to the late Michael and Margaret Kline.

She was a 1956 graduate of CCHS and lived most of her life in Allentown PA before moving to South Carolina 20 years ago.

She will be deeply missed by her son Marc Rabenold and girlfriend Denise Brazell, and sisters, Jean Rader (twin), Joyce Faccani, Jan Cervellini, and Judy Sneed. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Hoffman.

A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Siloam Baptist Church, SC. A zoom link will be posted on her friends and family FB pages.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Siloam Baptist Church
