Joan Phillips Naylor, 89, previously of Macungie, died Mon. April 15 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown surrounded by her children after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. Joan was born in Kingston, PA to the late Dr. C. Hayden and Joyce (Whineray) Phillips. She grew up in Trucksville, PA and graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Forty-Fort, Pa in 1948. Joan married the late Donald C. Naylor in 1948. She & Don were transferred to various locations in PA, VT. and NY. by Don's work, Moore Business Forms. Together they enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, fishing, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Joan worked part-time as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert Romig in Quakertown and Dr. Ron Heaton in Rutland, VT. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading in addition to the outdoors. Joan is survived by her children, Donna Van Cott of Macungie, Barbara Wimmer, husband Dennis of Quakertown, Ellen Barchet, husband John of Clifton, VA, and David, wife April of Joppa, MD; 8 grandchildren n; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Roger and sister, Anne Ray. A Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Sunday, May 5 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown with a calling hour preceding from 1 -2 PM. Private interment will be in Dennison Cemetery, Forty-Forty, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Phoebe Ministries, Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18955. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019
