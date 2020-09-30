Joan P. Seningen, 73, mother of four, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her home in Bethlehem, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Gasper) Baltrushes. Joan was a graduate of the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Bridgeport, CT class of 1969 and soon after was the Head Nurse at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in Patchogue, NY. She later became a hospice nurse which came natural to her with her empathetic nature taking great pride in comforting patients, especially their families. Joan had a strong faith and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She had a lifelong affection for gardening and flowers and later developed a passion for and great knowledge of jewelry and gemstones. Above all this, most important to her, were her children and family.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Kimberly Stear and her husband Ben of Lafayette Hill; sons Sean Seningen and his wife Aimee of Sewickley and Chris Seningen and his wife Samantha of Saylorsburg; daughter-in-law Kori Seningen of Middletown, NJ; siblings Janice, Joseph, Ann, Edward, Lisa, and Jacquelyn Baltrushes and her loving grandchildren Ashley, Kaylee, Norah, Layla, Liam, and Charlotte. Joan was preceded in death by her loving son Scott E. Seningen.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon until time of the service. Due to the current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.