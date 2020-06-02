Joan Pané, 86, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Manor Care, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Mario A. Pané. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jule (Bilan) Stranko. Joan was a salesperson at Thrift Drugs for 19 years retiring in 1982. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Allentown and the Elm Street Senior Citizens. She volunteered in the soup kitchen at the Allentown Rescue Mission.



Survivors: Sons, Mario C. Pané and his wife Mary of Freemansburg, Anthony M. Pané and his wife Renee of Abington, VA; daughter, Marion Jensen and her husband David of Kingman, AZ; sister, Carol Cramsey of Allentown; niece, Vickie Popovich of Allentown; Nana to Gerred Jensen and Katie Matlock; and family.



Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to K. V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store