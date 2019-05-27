Joan R. (Berger) Fenstermaker, 84, of Allentown, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Henry C. Fenstermaker. Born in Summit Lawn, Salisbury Township, July 18, 1934, Joan was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Blanche M. (Erney) Berger. She was employed in the proofing department of the former First National Bank of Allentown for seven years before retiring in 1959. Joan was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.Survivors: Son, Barry S. Fenstermaker and his wife, Angela of Laurys Station; daughter, Lori Ann Krause and her husband, David of New Tripoli; brother, Ronald Berger and his wife, Beverly of Wescosville; grandchildren, Jordan Boyer, Taylor George, Logan Boyer, Benjamin Fenstermaker, Ashley Hamilton; great grandchildren, Adriana George, Nico George, Annabella George; predeceased by sisters, Mary Ann Berger, Shirley Reinert, Nancy Berger.Service: Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary