Joan S. Harrison, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020, with her family by her side. Joan was the loving wife of Ronald Harrison with whom she shared almost 50 wonderful years of marriage. Raised in Hillside, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Dr. David and Helen Horwitz. Joan was a very warm and sweet person who always put others' needs before her own. What she loved most in life was her family and being called Nana Banana by her grandchildren.
Joan graduated from the University of Wisconsin where she majored in English and minored in Education. After graduating from college, Joan worked for Gimbel's in New York City as an Assistant Buyer and then at Seventeen Magazine as a Merchandising Coordinator commentating fashion shows across the country. Joan and Ronald were married in 1970 and moved to the Lehigh Valley. Joan initially worked at The Morning Call in the Education department providing tours to school children. After that, she taught seventh grade English in the Allentown School District. Joan studied to become a paralegal and worked for Snyder, Doll & Schantz. She ultimately retired from the HR Department at Computer Aid.
Joan enjoyed volunteering as a Brownie troop leader, in the Society of the Arts program at the Allentown Art Museum, tutoring second grade children at the Schnecksville Elementary School and in the main gift shop at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Joan loved playing tennis, walking in Trexler Park and playing mahjong with her girlfriends. Many of these same friendships have continued for over 40 years. In addition, she took art history classes at Muhlenberg college and was an active member of the Sisterhood at Congregation Keneseth Israel.
Surviving with her husband, Ronald; daughter Kimberly Greene and husband John Greene of San Diego, CA; and daughter Tammi Harrison of Tuckahoe, NY; sister, Alice Greenwald, of North Brunswick, NJ; sister-in-law Carole Weiss of Lakewood, NJ; brother-in-law Arnold Harrison of Montville, NJ; grandchildren Alexis and Tyler Greene of San Diego, CA.
Services: 11 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18104. Interment in Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown. Shiva will be observed in the family's home on Wednesday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday, January 16 at 7 p.m. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Congregation Keneseth Israel.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020