Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth El Memorial Park
Whitehall, PA
Joan Schocker Balkwill

Joan Schocker Balkwill, 72, a lifelong resident of Allentown, died at her home on October 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Larry Balkwill, who provided her care during an illness of many years. She was the daughter of the late Sol and Adele Schocker. Joan graduated from William Allen High School, and attended college in Boston. For many years she and her father operated The Paul Revere Furniture Company in Center Valley. She had a passion for music, and taught piano for many years prior to becoming limited by illness. Joan also had a love for dogs, and her standard poodles were a part of her family. She was an especially devoted aunt to her nieces and nephew. She was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel in Allentown. A special thank you to Lehigh Valley Hospice and Home Care who provided tremendous support for many years.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Jack Schocker and his wife Sandy; her mother-in-law, Joy Balkwill; brother-in-law, Dan Balkwill; and sister-in-law, Elaine Balkwill.

Services: Graveside, 11 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or the Lehigh County Humane Society (lehighcountyhumanesociety.org).
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019
