Joan T. Whitenight, 83, formerly of Zionsville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in ManorCare West Allen. She was the wife of the late John A. Whitenight. Born in White Twp., Warren Co., NJ, she was a daughter of the late John Russell and Irene (Craig) Thomas. Joan attended business school and worked as a bank teller for many years. She was a member of the Easton Doll Club.
Survivors: Son: Brett M. Smith of Easton. Joan was predeceased by brothers Elwood Thomas and John R. Thomas, Jr. and by a sister Janet Thomas Thatcher.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019