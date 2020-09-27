1/
Joan W. Woodall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan W. (Weidemann) Woodall, 84, of Topton, formerly of Macungie, and Pottstown, died peacefully in the Henry Health Care Center on the Campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township. She was the wife of Noble J. "Jim" Woodall. They were married July 8, 1995. Born in the Garden District Neighborhood of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia County, Joan was a daughter of the late Walter H. and Edith (Johnson) Weidemann, Jr. Joan was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1953.

Joan was employed as a medical secretary for her professional career until her retirement, working for Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia; Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia; and Montgomery County Hospital, Norristown.

Joan enjoyed the Outer Banks, NC, Red Hat Society, Outer Banks, NC. Joan enjoyed knitting.

SURVIVORS: Joan is survived by her husband of 25 years, Noble J. "Jim" Woodall, Topton; a daughter, Patricia A. (Ettinger), wife of Karl Deming, Kill Devil Hills, NC; stepdaughters: Susan R. (Woodall), wife of Duane F. Ottolini, Barto; Patti W. (Woodall), wife of David G. Peiffer, Trenton, NJ; Lisa W. (Woodall), wife of Vincent M. Viola, Emmaus; and Jennifer W. (Woodall) Petersen, Fairfield, CT; stepsons: Noble W., II, husband of Kara (Burke) Woodall, Pottstown. Other survivors include a sister, Elizabeth (Weidemann) Levers; 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by a son, Joshua T. Ettinger, who died in 1991, and stepson, James J. Woodall, who died in 2019.

SERVICES: There will be a calling period with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service to celebrate Joan's life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, in the Outdoor Tent Venue, Lower Level Area, 101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, PA. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Joan's memory to Kimberton Lions Club, c/o Eves Trucking, 528 Schuylkill Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St, Suite 100, Allentown, PA, 18103.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Bear Creek Mountain Resort, in the Outdoor Tent Venue, Lower Level Area
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved