Joann Foster, 67, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 with her family by her side at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. She was born September 5, 1951 in Boston, MA to the late Antoinette Cipriani and Leslie Holmes.Joann grew up in California. She graduated from Antioch High School in 1969 and later joined the United States Air Force. She rendered 24 years of service to her country, serving from 1969-1993, when she retired. Joann loved to work. She was later employed by Wegman's Food Market where she worked for nearly 20 years. Joann enjoyed spending time with her family, Zumba, and traveling. She is survived by her children Jessica (Christopher); Matthew (Jessica), seven grandchildren: Janessa, Dominick, Jailene, Sutton, Elijah, Ethan and Kristopher; and sisters Anna Gumataotao and Judy Ruiz. She was preceded in death by her sister Donna Oslin.Family, friends and others whose lives Joann touched are invited to her service at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Viewing Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. and funeral service starting at 3:00 with military honors. Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary