SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Joanna D. Martz


1923 - 2019
Joanna D. Martz Obituary
Joanna "Jennie" D. Martz, 96 of Emmaus, died on July 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dennis Martz.

Jennie was born in Allentown on June 12, 1923 to the late Joseph and Stella (Wozniak) Zoski.

She was a member of the former Hope UCC Church in Allentown where she sang in the choir. Jennie was also an avid bowler until she was 91 years old.

Survivors: step granddaughter; sister Gloria Zoski; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Gary, brother Edward and sisters Sophia Mohr, Nancy Kovach, Stella Diehl, Josephine Swiegard and Mary Jenne.

Service: Thursday, August 1st, 11AM at Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh St, Allentown with a viewing from 10AM-11AM. Burial to follow at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. www.herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To the .
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
