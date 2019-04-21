Joanna (Ryan) Mulqueen, 89, of Allentown, passed away Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late James T. Mulqueen. Born in Catasauqua, June 8, 1929, Joanna was the daughter of the late John P. and Marie E. (Dougherty) Ryan. She was a graduate of Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, with a B.A. in Child Psychology. Joanna was employed as a Tenant Selection Supervisor at the Allentown Housing Authority for 20 years before retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, the Serra Club of Allentown and Executive Women International.Survivors: Children, James T. Mulqueen of Allentown, Megan M. Heintzelman and her husband, Robert of Schnecksville, Mary E. Reiss and her companion, Stephen Roma of Allentown, Matthew J. Mulqueen and his wife, Patricia of Allentown, Bryan P. Mulqueen and his wife, Margaret of Raleigh, NC; sister, Mary Jacqueline Gardiner of Chevy Chase, MD; thirteen grandchildren; one great granddaughter, Joanna; predeceased by a sister, Patricia A. Goyette who died in 1972.Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30- 10:50 am. Wednesday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostles of Jesus Missionaries c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary