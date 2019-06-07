Home

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1059 Delaware Ave.
Fountain Hill, PA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1059 Delaware Ave.
Fountain Hill, PA
Joanne Auer Schultz, of Fountain Hill, Pa, passed away on June 5th at the age of 82. She was born in Allentown, Pa to the late Edward H. and Beatrice Mae (Auer) Miller and was predeceased by her husband George M. Shultz. Joanne was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1954, and attended Bethlehem Business College. She was a volunteer at the Osteopathic Medical Center, in Allentown, from 1979-2004 and was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fountain Hill. Joanne had been a caretaker and secretary for Weber Funeral Home for many years. She is survived by her Sister Ellen L. Seaman, Nephews: Christopher and wife Sharon, Pete and wife Annette, Grand Nephews Darius, Deron, and David. Grand Niece: Amber and Great Grand Nephew Charles. Services: A viewing will be held on Saturday June 8th from 10AM until a Service at 11AM; both will be at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1059 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, Pa 18015. Contributions can be given to the church in Memory of Joanne. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019
