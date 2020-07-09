1/1
Joanne Ackerman
Joanne Cutshall Ackerman, 74, of Salisbury Twp., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was married for 49 years to Maurice O. Ackerman. She was the daughter of the late Allan and Pearl M. (Haines) Cutshall. In 1964, she graduated from William Allen HS. Before recently retiring, she was a Salisbury Township 5th Ward Commissioner for 10 years. In the early 1970's, she worked at H. Leh and Co. and later as a phlebotomist, working her way up to a Pharmaceutical Sales Rep. She was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church, Allentown. Her greatest accomplishments were with her children, grandchildren, husband and friends. In addition, she was passionate about starting the fundraiser called Celebration of Life to assist cancer survivors in need and helped countless other organizations. She will be remembered for always having time for everyone and never saying "No".

Survivors: Husband Maurice; son Alec and his wife Liza and their sons Max and Leo of Allentown; daughter Amy, wife of Steve Stephanides and their son Demetrius and daughter Alexia of Macungie; brother Charles L. and his wife Suzanne of Wayne; sisters Barbara L. wife of Dennis Ray of Kimberton, Catherine L. Stone of Denver, CO, Sallie L. Cutshall of Gardena, CA; as well as many other relatives.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the Covid19. Family will be in touch with friends at that time. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 9, 2020.
