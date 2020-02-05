|
|
Joanne Blanco, 66, of Allentown passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Felipe Blanco of Allentown. Born in Slatington on January 21, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Lester Sr. and Betty (Hinkle) Fritz.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son: Anthony Fritz of Allentown; nieces: Rita Fritz & Celia Santiago, and 5 brothers.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 3PM Friday February 7, at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Interment will be 11 AM Saturday Feb 8 at Union Cemetery, PA Rte 873, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020