Joanne C. Kleintop
Joanne C. Kleintop 89, of Bethlehem, formerly of Catasauqua, passed away on Monday August 3, 2020. Joanne was the wife of the late Allen C. Kleintop who passed in 1991. Born in Catasauqua she was a daughter of the late William B. and Anna (Seyfried) Jacobs. Joanne was a member of the former St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Howertown Road in Catasauqua. Joanne was a sewing machine operator for the former Fuller Sports Wear prior to retiring. Surviving with her son Scott A. and his wife Karen are their sons Tyler, and Tanner all of Bethlehem. Her sister Shirley wife of Earl Altemose of Brockway, PA. There are many nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her brothers; Ronald and William. Funeral Services will be on Friday August 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua. Calling will be from 12:30-1:30 pm.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
