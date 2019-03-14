Joanne E. Kuntz, 84 of Northampton, PA died on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA. Born July 11, 1934 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kermit Haldeman and the late Catherine (Berg) Haldeman. She was the wife of Arnold C. Kuntz with whom she shared 64 years of marriage last April 24, 2018. Joanne was a graduate of Northampton Area High School. She worked part-time as a clerk for the former Northampton Hardware for 2 years, prior to she worked at the former Miller's Dept. store, for 5 years and before that at the former Coleman's Dept. store for 3 years all of Northampton. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville, PA and she enjoyed helping with the church Basket Social events. Surviving in addition to her loving husband are son, Mark A. Kuntz and wife Kim of Slatington, PA, daughter, Kathy A. wife of James Spitzer of Greer, SC; 4 grandchildren, Todd, Cortney, Katelyn and Kelsey and 1 great- grandchild, Brady. She was predeceased by brothers, Donald and Robert and sister, Gail.Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church memorial fund or , LV Unit c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary