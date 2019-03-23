|
Joanne E. Perich, 73, of Heidelberg Twp, formerly of Bowmanstown, passed away Friday, March 22 in ManorCare Nursing Home, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Charles P. Perich. They were married 52 years last December. Joanne spent her career as a teacher after taking Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Lehigh and Millersville universities, respectively. She taught in the U.S. Army Dependent School System in Germany, and in both Parkland and Northern Lehigh school districts. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington. Born in Palmerton, Joanne was a daughter of the late Martin and Mattie (Rehrig) Eck. Survivors: Husband; daughter Jessica and husband Michael Carleton; sons Daniel, Andrew and wife Angela, Joshua and wife Becky; grandchildren Juliette, Leah, Lexi, Alexander, Maximilien, Madeleine, Rafe; sisters Jeannine and husband John Cebrosky Jr., Jane and husband Ron Skubic, Alice and husband Ron Engle; brother Peter and wife Belin. She was predeceased by her sister Susan Lichtenwalter. Services: Memorial service to be announced. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: (Ovarian Cancer Research), 101 W Frack St, Frackville 17931.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019