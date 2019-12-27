|
Joanne E. Vaughan, 87, of Allentown, PA passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Joanne, born in Slatington, PA, was the wife of the late Dr. James R. Vaughan for nearly 48 years and the daughter of the late Chalmers and Roberta (Peters) Evans. She was a 1950 graduate of Slatington High School where she was the Drum Major for the school's marching band and a member of the girls' basketball team.
In 2011 she received a certificate of induction into the PA Voter Hall of Fame for her more than 50 years of continuous voting in all elections. She was a proud member of The Allentown Garden Club where she held various leadership roles including Vice President. Additionally, she was a member of the Muhlenberg College Women's Auxiliary Club where she was honored as a lifetime member.
Joanne was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family, the girl's group, the cousin's group and her friends at Country Meadows. Mostly, she enjoyed cheering on her seven grandchildren during their many sporting events and school activities.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows of Allentown for all their love and support.
Survivors: Joanne is survived by her daughter Janice Walenta and husband Walt; daughter Jill Muhr and husband Greg and their sons Matt and Zach Muhr; son Jeff and wife Ann and their children Jimmy, Chris, Jay, Sam and Emily Vaughan.
Services: Visitation on Monday, December 30, 3:00-4:00pm; celebration of life at 4:00pm, Stephens Funeral Home, 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Dr. James R. Vaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund at Muhlenberg College, 2400 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019