JoAnne F. (Stauffer) Boyer, 72, of Lyons, after fighting a valiant six-year battle with cancer, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of Kieth W. Boyer, whom she married on May 27, 1972, and celebrated 48 years of marriage in May. Born in Allentown, JoAnne was a daughter of the late Ray M. "Nupper" Stauffer and Alfreda E. (Forseth) Stauffer. She was a 1966 graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton, and a 1969 graduate of The Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. JoAnne was employed as a Registered Nurse in Allentown, for 41 years.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 48 years, Kieth, JoAnne is survived by her sisters, Susan I. (Stauffer), wife of Mike D. Chaffier, Bangor, Beverly J. (Stauffer) Reinik, Allentown, Kathy R. (Stauffer), widow of Kevin L. Bristow, Bear, DE; sister-in-law, Kaaren W. (Boyer), wife of Dr. Clodualdo S. Orquiza, Wyomissing, eight nieces and two nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, JoAnne was predeceased by her husband's parents, George I. and Hilda E. (Weidner) Boyer, sister, Nancy R. (Stauffer) Rumble and her husband, Robert C. Rumble.
SERVICES: At JoAnne's request, there will be no public services. She will be buried privately in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Fleetwood (Rockland Township), PA.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In JoAnne's honor, please pay a kind deed forward to someone in need.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
