Joanne Feigl, 82, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on July 19, quietly, at home. Preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Frank J. Feigl, Joanne will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and her community.



A graduate of St. Mary's College in South Bend, IN, with an M. Ed. from Lehigh University, Joanne was a reading specialist in the Bethlehem Area School District for 30 years. She was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, and a dedicated volunteer for the AARP Tax program, the Burnside Plantation, and the Boutique at the Rink.



She and Frank loved playing bridge with neighborhood friends and the Lehigh University crew, a tradition she continued with "the ladies" for many years. Joanne loved to travel and did so often. She could sew anything, knit anything, and quilt anything. Her pie crust was enviable.



Joanne was the embodiment of unconditional love. To her children she was everything, to her sons-in-law she was "The Saint," and to her grandchildren she was simply the very best Grammy. Ever.



She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Fran Feigl and Joe Markano of Haddon Heights, NJ, Clare Feigl and Jack Kennedy of Coronado, CA, and Ann Feigl Johnston and John Johnston of Bethlehem, PA, as well as her grandchildren who are her pride and joy: Elly Johnston and fiancé Matt Sterling, Jack Johnston, and Frankie Kennedy.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dorothy Feigl Endowed Scholarship in Chemistry, Saint Mary's College c/o Downing Funeral Home, 1002 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018



Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.