Joanne Feigl
{ "" }
Joanne Feigl, 82, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on July 19, quietly, at home. Preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Frank J. Feigl, Joanne will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and her community.

A graduate of St. Mary's College in South Bend, IN, with an M. Ed. from Lehigh University, Joanne was a reading specialist in the Bethlehem Area School District for 30 years. She was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, and a dedicated volunteer for the AARP Tax program, the Burnside Plantation, and the Boutique at the Rink.

She and Frank loved playing bridge with neighborhood friends and the Lehigh University crew, a tradition she continued with "the ladies" for many years. Joanne loved to travel and did so often. She could sew anything, knit anything, and quilt anything. Her pie crust was enviable.

Joanne was the embodiment of unconditional love. To her children she was everything, to her sons-in-law she was "The Saint," and to her grandchildren she was simply the very best Grammy. Ever.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Fran Feigl and Joe Markano of Haddon Heights, NJ, Clare Feigl and Jack Kennedy of Coronado, CA, and Ann Feigl Johnston and John Johnston of Bethlehem, PA, as well as her grandchildren who are her pride and joy: Elly Johnston and fiancé Matt Sterling, Jack Johnston, and Frankie Kennedy.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dorothy Feigl Endowed Scholarship in Chemistry, Saint Mary's College c/o Downing Funeral Home, 1002 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DOWNING FUNERAL HOME

2 entries
July 23, 2020
As with her many friends and colleagues in the AARP TaxAide program, we will greatly miss her infectious smile, her unfaltering optimism and her willingness to adapt to the changing landscape in the world of taxes. I had the pleasure of working with Joann for about 20 years. To say that I will miss her is a substantial understatement. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Frank Romaker
July 23, 2020
Joanne was a great colleague of mine. She worked tirelessly in trying to help all children read. She was recognized by our Colonial Intermediate Unit with an award for outstanding teaching efforts. I worked with her both as a teacher and a guidance counselor. She would assist and give me great advice during my teaching years as a second grade teacher. The children at our school, Governor Wolf in Bethlehem, received great reading support from Joanne. Always smiling, just like her picture shown her, and she was a very intelligent lady. She valued her daughters and treasured her grand children. I will miss her and our earthly friendship. I remember the greatest advice she would give to young parents, particularly those whose children were entering kndergarten. I would like to pass it on here so that all who may read this as well as parents who are anxious about their child 's education during these challenging times, follow her advice. She would say, " The best way for your child to develop a love for reading is to have them sit on your lap, and read to them. This warm, loving, nurturing environment is the greatest gift you can give your child." Joanne, I will miss you and may God grant you eternal rest.
Bobbie Leiby
Friend
