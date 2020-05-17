Joanne Frack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Frack, 90, of Allentown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Edward L. Frack. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in July 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Baker and Alma E. (Wilfong) Kunkle. Joanne was a graduate of Allentown H.S. and was an operator at Bell of PA for several years. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown. Mrs. Frack was also a member of O.E.S., New Temple Chapter #298. Joanne enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors: Husband; Son: Edward P. Frack of Allentown; Daughter: Carol E. Lane and her husband John S. of Allentown; Grandchildren: Edward G. Frack and his wife Joanne of Whitehall, Adam T. Frack and his wife Courtney of Northampton, Savannah Zerff and her husband Evan of Schnecksville; Great-grandchildren: Ella Zerff, Lucas Zerff, Jaxon Frack, Leo Zerff, Francesca Frack. Joanne was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.

Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown 18103 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia 19140

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved