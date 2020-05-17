Joanne Frack, 90, of Allentown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Edward L. Frack. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in July 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Baker and Alma E. (Wilfong) Kunkle. Joanne was a graduate of Allentown H.S. and was an operator at Bell of PA for several years. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown. Mrs. Frack was also a member of O.E.S., New Temple Chapter #298. Joanne enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Survivors: Husband; Son: Edward P. Frack of Allentown; Daughter: Carol E. Lane and her husband John S. of Allentown; Grandchildren: Edward G. Frack and his wife Joanne of Whitehall, Adam T. Frack and his wife Courtney of Northampton, Savannah Zerff and her husband Evan of Schnecksville; Great-grandchildren: Ella Zerff, Lucas Zerff, Jaxon Frack, Leo Zerff, Francesca Frack. Joanne was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.
Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown 18103 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia 19140
Survivors: Husband; Son: Edward P. Frack of Allentown; Daughter: Carol E. Lane and her husband John S. of Allentown; Grandchildren: Edward G. Frack and his wife Joanne of Whitehall, Adam T. Frack and his wife Courtney of Northampton, Savannah Zerff and her husband Evan of Schnecksville; Great-grandchildren: Ella Zerff, Lucas Zerff, Jaxon Frack, Leo Zerff, Francesca Frack. Joanne was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.
Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown 18103 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia 19140
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.