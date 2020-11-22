Joanne Joyce (Walbert) Barron, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Franklin A. Heintzelman, Sr. and Dorothy Walbert. She was the beloved wife of Francis "Frank" Barron with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Joanne worked for many years at Sabella's Corner Store. She was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Parish of Bethlehem. Joanne greatly cherished Sunday Dinners and above all spending time with her family.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Frank, Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Bryan Edward Barron and Gary Francis Barron; daughter, Debra Ann (Barron) Arner and husband Michael; brother, Franklin Arthur Heintzelman, Jr.; sister, Esther Fay (Heintzelman) Lamonski; sister in laws, Veronica Mary Heintzelman and Geraldine Lorraine Urich; grandsons, Craig Michael Arner and Andrew Stephen Arner and many nieces and nephews. Joanne is preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Ralph Walbert and sisters, Dolores Mae Hartzell, Lillian Elaine Melendez and Sharon Louise Maldanado.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Holy Saviour Cemetery of Bethlehem. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.