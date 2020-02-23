|
Joanne K. Ryan 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020. Joanne was the wife of Dr. Richard R. Ryan and they celebrated their 66th anniversary this past August. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Estelle (Abrahams) Burke. Surviving are her sons; Richard (Mary Ruth), Stephen (Debra) both in Florida, Kevin (Lisa) in Pennsylvania, and Timothy (Sumi) in California. A daughter Suzanne wife of Jack Sculley in Bethlehem. Brother Bernard ( Ann) in Philadelphia. There are eleven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Joanne was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Good Council, Ocean City, New Jersey. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the church. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020