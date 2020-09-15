1/1
Joanne L. Hausman
Joanne L. Hausman, 85, of Breinigsville, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Forrest F. Hausman, who died in February. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Pearl R. (Poh) Gruver. She worked in the accounting department of the former Merchants Bank for many years until retiring in 1990. Joanne and Forrest enjoyed camping and being Florida snow birds.

Survivors: sons, Barry L; Kerry A; daughter, Cynthia A. Weller; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Jean Funk.

Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joanne's memory may be made to the American Heart Association 968 Postal Road #110, Allentown, PA 18109

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
