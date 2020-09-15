1/1
Joanne L. Heffelfinger
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne L. Heffelfinger, 89, of Walnutport passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert P. "Sonny" Heffelfinger, who passed away in 2013. Born in Berlinsville on November 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Olive (Graver) Minnich. Joanne was most recently employed by Dollar Tree, Walnutport, working as a clerk. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.

She is survived by a son: Bobby Heffelfinger and wife Lori of Englewood, FL; daughters: Peggy Holtzinger of Walnutport, Marjorie and husband Gene Goebel of Pismo Beach, CA. She was pre-deceased by a son Charles Heffelfinger. Also surviving are grandchildren: Michael, Natalia, Jesse, Collin, Madison; Great-Grandchildren: Dylan, ZuZu Petals, Magnus, Augustus, Hunter, Hayley, Emerson, Weston, Charlie, & William; sister: Shirley Beil. She was pre-deceased by siblings Darwin "Chubby" Minnich, Harold 'Pete" Minnich & Kathryn Lloyd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington PA. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery. Contributions in Joanne's name can be made to either Hope Lutheran Church, 4431 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville PA 18035, or Lehigh Valley Home Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved