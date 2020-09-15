Joanne L. Heffelfinger, 89, of Walnutport passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert P. "Sonny" Heffelfinger, who passed away in 2013. Born in Berlinsville on November 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Olive (Graver) Minnich. Joanne was most recently employed by Dollar Tree, Walnutport, working as a clerk. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.



She is survived by a son: Bobby Heffelfinger and wife Lori of Englewood, FL; daughters: Peggy Holtzinger of Walnutport, Marjorie and husband Gene Goebel of Pismo Beach, CA. She was pre-deceased by a son Charles Heffelfinger. Also surviving are grandchildren: Michael, Natalia, Jesse, Collin, Madison; Great-Grandchildren: Dylan, ZuZu Petals, Magnus, Augustus, Hunter, Hayley, Emerson, Weston, Charlie, & William; sister: Shirley Beil. She was pre-deceased by siblings Darwin "Chubby" Minnich, Harold 'Pete" Minnich & Kathryn Lloyd.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington PA. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery. Contributions in Joanne's name can be made to either Hope Lutheran Church, 4431 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville PA 18035, or Lehigh Valley Home Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.



