|
|
Joanne L. Miller, 87 of Bath passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Bethlehem Manor. Born on August 29, 1932 in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Willard and Irene (Shelley) Stettler. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Miller in 2016. She was the proprietor of Saylors Mobile Home Park for many years. She loved playing cards and spending time with her friends. Survivors: Joanne is survived by her sons, Scott and wife Janet, Thomas and wife Sandra, Daniel; grandchildren, Katrina, Eric; great-grandsons, Joshua, Zachary and a sister Mary Stein. Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 11:00 a.m. in Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St, Northampton. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Schoenersville Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: Contributions may be made to a in loving memory of Joanne.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020