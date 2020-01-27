Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Joanne Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne L. Miller


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne L. Miller Obituary
Joanne L. Miller, 87 of Bath passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Bethlehem Manor. Born on August 29, 1932 in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Willard and Irene (Shelley) Stettler. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Miller in 2016. She was the proprietor of Saylors Mobile Home Park for many years. She loved playing cards and spending time with her friends. Survivors: Joanne is survived by her sons, Scott and wife Janet, Thomas and wife Sandra, Daniel; grandchildren, Katrina, Eric; great-grandsons, Joshua, Zachary and a sister Mary Stein. Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 11:00 a.m. in Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St, Northampton. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Schoenersville Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: Contributions may be made to a in loving memory of Joanne.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -