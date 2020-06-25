Joanne M. Coke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne M. Coke, 79, of Easton, PA passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Frank and Wanda (Narolesky) Halleman. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Jeffrey Coke who died in 2010.

Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jeffrey Coke and wife Ki'i, daughter, Courtney (Coke) Greene and husband Edmund, sister, Patricia Castello and husband Richard, and grandchildren, Quinlyn Coke, Ellery Coke, Brynn Greene, and Tucker Greene. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rosemarie Delaney, and Lorraine Bunsa.

Services will be held privately at the Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem, PA. A private burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved