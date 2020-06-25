Joanne M. Coke, 79, of Easton, PA passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Frank and Wanda (Narolesky) Halleman. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Jeffrey Coke who died in 2010.
Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jeffrey Coke and wife Ki'i, daughter, Courtney (Coke) Greene and husband Edmund, sister, Patricia Castello and husband Richard, and grandchildren, Quinlyn Coke, Ellery Coke, Brynn Greene, and Tucker Greene. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rosemarie Delaney, and Lorraine Bunsa.
Services will be held privately at the Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem, PA. A private burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.