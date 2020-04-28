Joanne M. Gibbon passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Allentown to the late: William and Beatrice Gibbon and had retired from PP&L where she worked in data entry. She was an avid bowler and had played basketball for Catasauqua High School. Survivors: Brother William and wife Margo Gibbon, Niece Kimberly Ondrejca. Services will be private. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.