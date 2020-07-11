Joanne M. Hoffert, 87, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald H. Hoffert for 44 years. Born on April 1, 1933 in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Bernard Marley and Mabel (Keiser) Marley. She was secretary and bookkeeper for the Donald H. Hoffert General Contracting business for 18 years, and before that worked as a clerk in the Billing Division of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 8 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church, Bethlehem, and a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Joanne was a 1950 graduate of Liberty High School and secretary for the Class of 1950 Reunion Committee. She was a volunteer at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts since 1979 and was named "Volunteer of the Year" in 1995. She was also a member of the Historic Bethlehem Partnership, as well as the Bethlehem Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association since 1972 and a past President for their Chapter, and was named Chapter "Woman of the Year" twice in 1984 and 1992. She was a former "Den Mother" for the Cub Scouts at College Hill Moravian Church, and also was a member of the Kids Peace Ladies Auxiliary.
SURVIVORS: Joanne is survived by their five sons and families: Brian H. Hoffert and wife Nancy, children Madeline and Grant; Mark B. Hoffert and wife Eileen, daughter Morgan; Scott R. Hoffert; Shawn R. Hoffert and wife Beth, children Courtney, Shane and Brandon; and Craig D. Hoffert and wife Susan, children Ethan and Lauren. Joanne was preceded in death by her brothers Glenwood "Hub" Marley and George Marley, and her sister Dorothy M. Ruhf whom passed moments before her.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. until time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorials may be gifted to Emmanuel E.C. Church, 75 East Union Blvd, Bethlehem, Pa, 18018.