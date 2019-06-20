Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Joanne Hudak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Hudak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. Hudak


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne M. Hudak Obituary
Joanne M. Hudak, 63, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her adoring, loving family. Born October 19, 1955 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine (Lupcho) Hudak. Joanne worked at the Post Office for more than 30 years and retired in 2016. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Whitehall and volunteered as a pierogi maker. Joanne loved to spend time with her family, bake delicious treats, and garden in her free time. Survivors: daughters, Nicole and Samantha Sardella, and their father, James Sardella; siblings, Thomas and wife, Valerie; Kathleen Vrabel and husband, Richard; Theresa Hudak; James and wife, Gloria; Diane Lloyd and husband, Kevin; Frederick and wife, Gail; Jeffrey and wife Eileen; and Jane Horensky and husband, Ray; and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was predeceased by her brothers, William and Joseph. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call on Monday from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), 14 Penn Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, in loving memory of Joanne M. Hudak. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now