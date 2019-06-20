Joanne M. Hudak, 63, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her adoring, loving family. Born October 19, 1955 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine (Lupcho) Hudak. Joanne worked at the Post Office for more than 30 years and retired in 2016. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Whitehall and volunteered as a pierogi maker. Joanne loved to spend time with her family, bake delicious treats, and garden in her free time. Survivors: daughters, Nicole and Samantha Sardella, and their father, James Sardella; siblings, Thomas and wife, Valerie; Kathleen Vrabel and husband, Richard; Theresa Hudak; James and wife, Gloria; Diane Lloyd and husband, Kevin; Frederick and wife, Gail; Jeffrey and wife Eileen; and Jane Horensky and husband, Ray; and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was predeceased by her brothers, William and Joseph. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call on Monday from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), 14 Penn Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, in loving memory of Joanne M. Hudak. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary