JoAnne M. Lavanant

JoAnne M. Lavanant Obituary
JoAnne M. (Franzel) Lavanant, 60, of Allentown, formerly of Trenton, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. Survivors: husband, Robert; five children, Michael, Ryan, Mark, Lauren and Christopher; 10 grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Ann's R.C. Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. Visitation on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, and Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Services will continue at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock, Michigan, where she will be laid to rest later in the week. Read full obituary and leave condolences at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019
