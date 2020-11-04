Joanne M. Uttard, 81, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Richard M. Uttard and the late Edward B. Turley. Born in Pen Argyl, she was the daughter of the late Domonick and Sylvia (Reduzzi) Costella. Joanne worked for the Bethlehem Area Public Library for over 20 years until retiring in 2001. She was a member of Grace Church, Bethlehem. Joanne enjoyed knitting, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Richard; son Gregory Turley of Bethlehem; step children Cheryl Keefer of Bethlehem, Brenda Standlick of Mechanicsville, VA and Richard Uttard, Jr. of Schnecksville; sisters Dolores Standlick of Bridgetown, NJ and Janet Bickford of Nazareth. Joanne was preceded in death by her son Brian E. Turley.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.