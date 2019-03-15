|
Joanne M. Young, 77, of Hellertown, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Allen G. Young, who died May 13, 2014. She was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on July 31, 1941 to the late Maynard and Florence (Fenstemaker) Weirback. Joanne worked as a Manager for McDonald's in Hellertown for many years until retiring. She is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.SURVIVORS: Children: Glen A. (Mari-Lyn), Kay A. Young (Ken) Thompson, Gary A. (Marylou), Carol L. Bailey; siblings: Leeanne Weirback, William (Cheryl) Weirback, Ricky (Jane) Weirback, Bethanne (Glenn) Riegel; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11:30 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to her church, 69 Main St.-Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2019