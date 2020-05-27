Joanne M. Zaun, 73, of Hellertown, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born February 22, 1947 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Anna (Ezar) Zaun and the late John M. Zaun.



Joanne graduated from St. Francis Academy in Bethlehem. She worked at Bethlehem Steel, Lucent, Agere and retiring from Olympus on January 1, 2015. She was a member of the former Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, now Incarnation of Our Lord Parish in Bethlehem. Joanne enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening.



Joanne is survived by her mother, Anna Zaun, brother, John M. Zaun and wife, Michelle, Aunt Margaret Carnihan, Uncle Francis Ezar, and many cousins.



Services will be private. Arrangments Connell Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to St. Theresa's Memorial Fund, 1408 Easton Rd., Hellertown, PA 18055 or to the Sisters of St. Francis, 395 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017.



