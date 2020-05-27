Joanne M. Zaun
Joanne M. Zaun, 73, of Hellertown, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born February 22, 1947 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Anna (Ezar) Zaun and the late John M. Zaun.

Joanne graduated from St. Francis Academy in Bethlehem. She worked at Bethlehem Steel, Lucent, Agere and retiring from Olympus on January 1, 2015. She was a member of the former Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, now Incarnation of Our Lord Parish in Bethlehem. Joanne enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening.

Joanne is survived by her mother, Anna Zaun, brother, John M. Zaun and wife, Michelle, Aunt Margaret Carnihan, Uncle Francis Ezar, and many cousins.

Services will be private. Arrangments Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to St. Theresa's Memorial Fund, 1408 Easton Rd., Hellertown, PA 18055 or to the Sisters of St. Francis, 395 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Joanne was a lovely person and cheery co-worker from our days at Lucent-Agere. I recall fondly a group business trip to Phoenix, AZ for which I still have pictures of the many Administrative gals, including Joanne and others from our group and from all over our nation that attended that 4 day session.
Claudia Cocco-Pinero
Coworker
