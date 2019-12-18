Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St Anne's Roman Catholic Church 450 East Washington Avenue, Bethlehem
Joanne Marie Klinger


1952 - 2019
Joanne Marie Klinger, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on December 15 , 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 2, 1952, in Allentown, Joanne was the daughter of the late Jacqueline (Fina) Bennis and Thomas J. Bennis Jr. After graduating from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1970, she was employed by Bell of PA, along with completing cosmetology school and becoming a stylist. She also worked many years as a dedicated server at local diners around the Lehigh Valley. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Michelle Miranda of Bethlehem, Jaime (Klinger) Flammer of Wescosville, and Jacqueline Klinger of Bethlehem; her stepsons, Brian Klinger and Jody Klinger; her brother, Thomas F. Bennis and wife Gwendolyn of Middleport, her sister, Patricia (Bennis) Magrann and husband Kevin of Wyomissing. Additionally, 5 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 1 great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her sister, Barbara A. Bennis, and her twin sister and best friend, Marianne (Bennis) Melendez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 20, 2019 at 10:30AM in St Anne's Roman Catholic Church 450 East Washington Avenue, Bethlehem, PA, 18017. Calling hours will be Thursday from 7:00-9:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109 and Friday 9:00-9:45AM in the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019
