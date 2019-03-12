|
|
Joanne P. Heydt, 84, of Brunswick, GA, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Paul F. Heydt, who passed on January 5, 2006. Born May 21, 1934 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Abraham and Antonia (Vanim) Pietrobon. Joanne worked as a seamstress for many years. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton and St Francis Xavier of Brunswick Ga.. Survivors: daughters, Sister Bonita L Heydt, MSC of Reading, Pa. and Lisa Pappas and her husband, John of Brunswick Ga.; grandchildren that she adored, Justin & Britney; sister, Loretta Fager. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019