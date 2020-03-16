|
Joanne "Jo" (Potts) Sutton, 58, of Schnecksville, formerly of Quakertown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Theodore R. Sutton. Born in Sommers Point, NJ, November 19,1961, Jo was the daughter of the late George and Joan (Lippincott) Potts. Jo was a graduate of Ocean City High School, Class of 1980. She was employed as a Medical Claims Adjustor for Prudential and United Health Care for 30 years before retiring.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Ted; sons, John P. Senese, Joseph P. Senese, James P. Senese all of Souderton; stepchildren, Bryan R. Sutton and his wife, Amy with whom she resided, Nicholas R. Sutton of Bangor, Dylan O. Sutton of Conshohocken, Kristina M. Conner of Bethlehem, Shane M. Sutton of Quakertown; sister, Amy Jo Potts of Connecticut; eight step grandchildren; one step great granddaughter.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020