Joanne Panas of Allentown, PA and Athens, Greece died on April 4th, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Rock Hall, MD. She was 93.Born on April 21st, 1925 in Athens, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Kyriakos and Anastassia Mavridis. She attended the University of Athens Dental School in Athens, Greece and then moved to the United States temporarily with her husband Paul Panas, MD, where they both finished their medical training in Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. Returning to Greece she practiced dentistry until 1963 when Joanne and Paul, along with their young children, immigrated permanently to the United States. The family settled in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1966, where she stopped practicing to raise her children. Joanne was an active member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, including president of the local chapter of the National Greek women's organization, Daughters of Penelope, an officer in the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, both philanthropical organizations, and the annual Greek Festival. Her husband predeceased her in 1995. Joanne divided her time between Greece and the United States for the majority of her life. A great energy, passion in life, contagious laugh, and love of travel, are a small part of the long legacy she leaves behind.Joanne is survived by her children Lydia Panas and her husband Edwin R. Baldrige, III, of Kutztown, PA, Cynthia Panas and her husband Renzo Avesani of Bologna, Italy, and George Panas, MD and his wife Rachel Perry, MD of Worton, MD, along with her grandchildren: Lukas, Anastassia, and William Baldrige, Tatiana and Marcello Avesani, and Zoe and Paulina Panas.A funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 West Union Blvd, Bethlehem, PA, 18018, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM where relatives and friends may gather one hour prior (10 -11 AM). Interment will be held in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.