JoAnne R. Paulik, 86, of Salisbury Twp., died on August 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the widow of William J. Paulik who passed away in 2014. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mahl) Rapp. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown and was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. JoAnne was employed in the Lehigh County Controllers Office for 25 years. She was an ardent Salisbury Basketball fan for 55 years. JoAnne enjoyed family vacations at the Jersey Shore, traveling to NYC, and most especially, attending the games and events of her grandchildren.
Survivors: Children, Susan, wife of Mike Arnold, and their children, Kristin, Katelyn and Madeline; Kathy, wife of Scott Ramson, and their children, Amy and Marc; William J. Paulik and his companion, Susan Love, and his children Anne and John; and Michael Paulik and his wife Valerie, and their children, Emily and Addison; and Sister, Arlene Renninger. She was preceded in death by her Brothers, Larry and Anthony Rapp, Jr.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 a St Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA. A viewing will be held in the church on Tuesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Interment in Western Salisbury Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Face masks are required and social distancing must be followed.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
of Eastern PA, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem PA 18017 or St. Luke's Development Cancer Compassion Fund, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.