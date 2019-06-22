Joanne R. Sommer, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph F. Sommer, with whom she shared over 54 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, Joanne was the daughter of the late Joseph V. and Josephine (Rotondo) Hollshwandner, and stepdaughter of Billye Jean (Hambright) Hollshwandner. She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Joanne worked as a fashion buyer at Hess Brothers and Leh's department stores. While raising her children in Fountain Hill, she was an active volunteer at St. Ursula's School, as well as a lector for St. Ursula's Church. In her retirement, Joanne enjoyed designing and sewing costumes for her grandchildren, cooking and baking with and for her family, traveling, and celebrating occasions large and small. Every year she looked forward to "Sommer Camp," where each of her young grandchildren enjoyed a week of their own with Gramm and Grandpop.



SURVIVORS: She is survived by her devoted husband Joseph; son Gregory and his wife Lisa of Larchmont, NY; daughter Andrea and her husband Robert Schmollinger of Baltimore, MD; sisters Diane Erney and Regina Simcik, brother Joseph "Val" Hollshwandner; grandchildren Andrew, Josephine, Timothy, Gretchen and Matthew. Joanne is also survived by her paternal aunt Caroline Hollshwandner, as well as fun loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and scores of friends. Joanne's family would like to thank the staff at the Moravian Village Memory Care Center and St. Luke's Hospice for their dedicated care during her final days.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Calling hours will be held on Sunday Evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and also on Monday morning from 9:30 A.M. until time of the Mass in the church. Burial will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org/donate, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn GA 30047 or to Notre Dame Parish. Published in Morning Call on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary