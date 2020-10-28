1/
Joanne S. Kohler
1937 - 2020
Joanne S. Kohler, 83 of Northampton, PA. passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born, July 17, 1937 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clifford White and Myrtle (Miller) White. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Kohler who died in 1987.

Joanne a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School, was last employed by the former Cross Country Clothes- Northampton as an Examiner for 30 years until it's closing in the 80's.

Surviving are sons, Thomas R. Kohler and wife Georgette of Northampton, David A. Kohler and wife Kathy and Daniel D. Kohler and wife Patti both of Laurys Station, PA, sisters, Jean Kline of Bethlehem, Lorraine wife of Robert Becker of Bethlehem, Roseanne Biery of Northampton, Diane Miller of Northampton, and Donna wife of Harvey Bocage of Silver Spring, MD; 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandsons.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 30, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Jami L. Possinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and Friday Oct. 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service both at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2020.
