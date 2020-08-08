Joanne S. Kuhns, 80, of Zionsville, passed away August 5, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Thomas O. Kuhns, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Steve Joseph and Sadie ( Schwartz) Mizera. She was last employed in the cafeteria of East Penn School District and previously as a sewing machine operator at R & F Dress, Jomar Mfg and Fossler Knitting.
Survivors: Loving Husband; Son, Michael Kuhns and his fiancé Deb Bower; Daughter, Connie Dunar; Grandson, Daniel Rhode and his wife Ashley; Granddaughter, Jennifer Rhode; Great Grandsons, Christopher and Mason Rhode. She was predeceased by her Sisters, Joyce Schantz and Kay Angstadt.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, maybe made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Pl, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.