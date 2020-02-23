Home

Joanne Sarae Yaple

Joanne Sarae Yaple Obituary
Joanne Yaple, born 11/29/1929 and from Egypt, PA, passed away peacefully on 02/16/2020 in Jonas, PA. She was predeceased by her husband Roland W. Yaple, Jr.; her children James R. Yaple and Jenny L. Burger; her parents Allen (Russell) and Helen Sourwine; and siblings Catherine Roth and June Lutz. She is survived by her children Jon R. Yaple and Julie (Burgess) A.Y. Johnson; daughter-in-law Colleen A. Yaple; and six grandchildren (Richard, Amy, and Kevin Yaple; Dan Burger; and Silas and Gretchen Johnson).
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
