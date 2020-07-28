Joanne T. Berner, 83 years, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George E. Berner who passed away in 2012. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Carmen Longo and Barbara (Lettere) Longo.
Joanne was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whitehall. She was a member of Altar Rosery Society. She volunteered as a Secretary for Christ the King Church.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons Christopher Berner, Mathew and Audra Berner and Timothy Berner, her brother Carmen Longo and Granddaughter Avery. She is proceeded in death by her Sister Christine Waschitch.
Funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 3024 S. Ruch St, Whitehall, PA. 18052 at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020. Calling period from 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. at the Church. Friends and family are encouraged to attend Mass wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the Church – St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall, PA. 18052.
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is entrusted with all arrangements.
