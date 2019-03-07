Joanne Williams Ellis, 89, of Bethlehem and formerly of Shavertown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 while in the care of the Devon Home, Allentown. She was married to Tudor Morgan Ellis, who died in 1991. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Fred R. and Hazel (Warnick) Williams. Joanne was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes Barre. She worked in numerous clerical positions for the Commonwealth of PA, Kingston and Scranton Regional Offices, for over 35 years until retiring in 1998. Joanne was a former member of First Welsh Presbyterian Church, Wilkes barre, where she served as Trustee, Elder and Assistant Treasurer at various times over 45 years and she is a current member of Concordia Lutheran Northampton. She also served as a volunteer for Wilkes Barre General Hospital in the surgical waiting room. Joanne was a member of Irem Women's Auxillary, Dallas; and Northeast PA Genealogical Society. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son William T. Ellis of Harvey's Lake; daughter Pamela Santanasto and her husband John of Fountain Hill; brother Fred R. Williams of South Carolina; grandsons John, Jr. Joseph, and Justin Santanasto; great grandchildren Michael and Gabriella and many loving nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her twin sister June Turley, who passed away on February 11, 2019. SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery, Wilkes Barre. Joanne's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary