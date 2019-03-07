Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne W. Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne W. Ellis Obituary
Joanne Williams Ellis, 89, of Bethlehem and formerly of Shavertown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 while in the care of the Devon Home, Allentown. She was married to Tudor Morgan Ellis, who died in 1991. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Fred R. and Hazel (Warnick) Williams. Joanne was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes Barre. She worked in numerous clerical positions for the Commonwealth of PA, Kingston and Scranton Regional Offices, for over 35 years until retiring in 1998. Joanne was a former member of First Welsh Presbyterian Church, Wilkes barre, where she served as Trustee, Elder and Assistant Treasurer at various times over 45 years and she is a current member of Concordia Lutheran Northampton. She also served as a volunteer for Wilkes Barre General Hospital in the surgical waiting room. Joanne was a member of Irem Women's Auxillary, Dallas; and Northeast PA Genealogical Society. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son William T. Ellis of Harvey's Lake; daughter Pamela Santanasto and her husband John of Fountain Hill; brother Fred R. Williams of South Carolina; grandsons John, Jr. Joseph, and Justin Santanasto; great grandchildren Michael and Gabriella and many loving nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her twin sister June Turley, who passed away on February 11, 2019. SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery, Wilkes Barre. Joanne's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now