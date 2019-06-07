Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Joanne Wendling (Diehl), 84, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, June 5th, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1935, she was the daughter of the late Dury C. Diehl Sr. and Teresa Diehl (Plessel). Joanne was a graduate of Allentown High School. She married her loving husband, Robert, in 1961 and they would have celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage later this month. She worked at Bell Telephone as an operator for 10 years before retiring to care for her family. Joanne was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown. Joanne had many talents including her expertise in the kitchen and being an avid gardener, creating an oasis at home for family and friends to enjoy. She enjoyed traveling over the years. Her favorite destinations were Maine and the Southwest. Joanne was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, her generosity and her kind and compassionate spirit. Joanne was preceded in death by her brother, Dury C. Diehl Jr. Surviving are her husband, Robert Wendling; her son, Michael Wendling and his wife, Dina; her daughter, Kim Ellis and her husband, Ronald; and her sister in law, Sandra M. Diehl. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Trexler Funeral Home Inc., Allentown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plz, Bethlehem, PA 18105, 610-954-1100.
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019
