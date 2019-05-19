Resources More Obituaries for Joceleyn Kaligis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joceleyn E. Kaligis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Teacher, Coach and Friend - Joceleyn Emory Kaligis, 82 years young passed onto the next realm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 4:20 a.m. with his loving devoted wife Patricia at his side. 'Joce' is the husband of Patriciann (Kotsch) Kaligis celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, December 23rd, 2018. 'Empy' was born in the city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands (Holland) on Wednesday, August 19, 1936 under the sign of the Leo. He is the son of Gerrit Hendrik 'Pi' Kaligis from, Indonesia and Cornelia Titarsoleij of Mulukan, Indonesia. He lived as a child through the devastation of World War II where the bombings of Europe left Amsterdam in ruins and through the rebuilding years as young adult found trouble gaining employment due to prejudices concerning his Indonesian citizenship. Joceleyn's mother Cora 'Ibu' married again to a Dutch National Johannes 'Aki' Verdoorn, PhD, MD. In 1954 the Hungarian Revolution created refugee openings to allow emigration to the United States which along with Dr. Verdoorn's credentials led to opportunity for Joceleyn to travel out of Europe to the US. Seeking a better life and gainful employment Joceleyn then found himself in the state of Illinois. He stayed with a Medical Doctor / Minister and his family who was a friend and colleague of Aki Verdoorn. In 1965 Kaligis was drafted into the United States Army wherein he served in the Veterinary Corp and work as a Food Inspector. Upon return from service matriculated to the University of Illinois and earned a Bachelor's of the Arts degree in Education, Majoring in German and Minoring in French. At the behest of an Army buddy he then discovered himself in Bethlehem, PA to start his first teaching position at Pen Argyl School District, transferring to Freedom High School where he learned of an opening at Whitehall H.S.This was turning point of career, family, life and the institution that we know and cherish as 'Mr. K'. While chaperoning at a Whitehall dance, a student named John Kotsch introduced his Sister who also volunteered to chaperone, as she had just moved home from Florida. Joceleyn met his best friend and wife to be, Patriciann in 1967. Together and forever they wed in 1968 and gave birth to Jason Kaligis in 1969. Along with Pat's son Christopher they settled in Hokendauqua. Pat worked as a purchasing agent for Hess's then Fuller Company and eventually PPL, as Joceleyn taught, coached, traveled playing hockey also worked a steady job at the State Liquor Store. They moved to a new home in Fullerton and then onto their final residence in Village Green suburb of Allentown. Kaligis taught German, Social Studies, Humanities (and Nerf Basketball) for 34 years retiring in 1991. During his volume of work, he coached the Whitehall HS Field Hockey & Chess Teams, he brought home a Bronze medal for the US Men's Field Hockey Team in Pan American Games. Josh was active with officiating Field Hockey games and becoming President of the Local Chapter of Field Hockey Officials. He always kept busy with his more than robust Sports Memorabilia collection and live musical events he attended regularly with wife, friends and family and fans in tow. Always making time for anyone in crises or mentoring a soul in need. Whether it be a challenge on the field or trial of the heart, he would come along side with enthusiastic motivation, guidance and support to put you right into scoring position. His never-ending skill set of humble but proud. (US) Surviving family includes Wife Patricia (Kotsch), Sons Chris 'Zeke' Kaligis, Jake Kaligis and Annie (Christopher of Berwick), grandchild Kevin Kowalick. In-Law Brothers and Sisters, John F. Kotsch, Martin Kotsch, Marlene Kotsch (Martinelli) - Nephews & Nieces Kimberly Graham (Kotsch), Kristine Kotsch & Scott Bradoka, Kerri Last Name (Kotsch) and Karl & Kristen Kotsch | (EU) Siblings Sisters Sidone Tichelaar, Karen Maya Schouten (Verdoorn), Laila Wijnanda (Kaligis) Brother Rohandi Kaligis – Nephews & Nieces & Nephews Mareike Kaligis, Bas Kaligis, Gys Kaligis, Hardjono Kaligis, Srihati Kaligis & Rachmat Kaligis. Josh, Joce, Empy, Mr. K; no matter how you addressed him he would answer in one of two ways, 'Hallo, how are you doing!' or "What did you call me?" Both greetings produced the same result; a smile. Kaligis was a man with mission. Learn to do it right. Do it again until its perfect. Once perfect make it better. Play to win. A simple mantra easily verbalized yet a lifetime pursuit to properly execute. CEREMONYJoceleyn's cremated ashes will be immortalized in Ceremony on Saturday, May 25 at Zentz Community Center 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA from the hours of 11:00 o'clock am to 2:00 o'clock pm. RECEPTIONLoved ones, family, friends and associates are invited to a catered and pot luck reception to follow at Willow Tree Grove Banquet Hall at 2844 Township Line Road, Orefield, PA 18069 at 4:00 O'clock pm. A covered dish (hot or cold) and/or beverage is welcomed but not mandatory. DONATIONSIn lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joceleyn's Memory to Special Olympics organization. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.